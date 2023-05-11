BRADLEY — The two-story, 60-room former Magnuson Hotel is undergoing a transformation and the Bradley Village Board has been asked to check in, at least in regards to the hotel’s upgrade.

This reservation will cost the village $150,000 as the board unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement Monday. Some $1.5 million is being invested at the hotel property at 60 Ken Hayes Drive.

The project for the hotel — which will be known as MainStay Suites and is owned by Posh Hospitality Group Inc., of Joliet, under the holding company name of KRU Holdings LLC — is expected to be completed by mid-June.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988.

