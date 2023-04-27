Mike Watson

BRADLEY — The good times keep rolling in Bradley, that is, at least when it comes to creating a budget.

By a unanimous vote Monday, the Bradley trustees adopted a $21.5 million budget, which has a surplus of over $5.3 million, and Finance Director Rob Romo acknowledged just before the board’s vote he was using conservative figures.

And, yes, Bradley residential and commercial property owners once again will receive a 100% rebate on the village’s portion of a property tax — in all a total rebate of about $2.1 million to $2.2 million — as well as up to a $120 gift card at the end of the year for village heads of households, about a $695,000 return.

