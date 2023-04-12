BRADLEY — Property purchases keep happening for the Bradley village administration.

First, it was the former Carson’s men’s store inside the Northfield Square mall, which the village acquired in October 2019 for $1.1 million. Then in June 2021, the village bought the retail space which once housed the JCPenney store in the mall for $577,500.

The latest acquisition is much more expensive and a lot larger.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you