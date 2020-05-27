BRADLEY — Bradley finally has itself a full-time fire chief.
On Tuesday, the Bradley Village Board approved the appointment of Assistant Chief Don Kaderabek as its new chief, taking over the position which had been manned on a part-time basis by Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jim Keener. Keener had been working under an intergovernmental agreement between Bradley and the BFPD.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said Kaderabek will take over the department on July 1. His first-year salary will be $110,000.
Kaderabek has been with the Bradley department since early January on a part-time basis, earning $40 an hour. His responsibilities included officer development, strategic planning/cost containment, training and recruitment. The village had been without a full-time fire chief since longtime fire chief Jim Travis resigned in 2018.
Currently, the department has a full-time staff of six firefighters/paramedics. The village is pursing an expansion of the department and has also discussed adding a second fire station.
Kaderabek has had a 35-plus-year career in fire service. His career began in 1985 when he was hired to be a part of the Niles Fire Department. After serving 28 years there, he had short stints with the Riverside Fire Department where he served as a division chief as well as the Roselle Fire Department where he served as deputy chief.
Keener’s duties with Bradley will conclude on June 30. He had been working on a month-by-month contract during the past few months.
Watson said he was grateful for the service Keener brought to Bradley. “We certainly appreciate his hard work and his effort,” he said.
