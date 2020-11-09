BRADLEY — Due to issues regarding the COVID-19 virus within the Bradley village administration, Monday’s board meeting has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will be held at the Bradley Village Hall. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said the decision was made on Friday and the agenda of the meeting will be made public either Monday or Tuesday.
Watson said a couple village employees have tested positive for the virus and have been quarantined. He also noted at least two board members came in contact with an employee who later tested positive for the virus. Those board members are also completing their quarantine.
The Thursday meeting, according to the village’s website, is to be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. He expects it to be a regular board meeting.
Also this week, the village offices are closed on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
