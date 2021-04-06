BRADLEY — Bradley Public Library has begun allowing longer stays in the library. Its Grab-and-Go services have ended.
Limited seating in table areas have been returned. Computer use has increased to two-hour sessions throughout the day.
The library asks that stays are limited to two hours. Masks must be properly worn at all times.
For more information, visit bradleylibrary.org. Bradley Public Library is located at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.
— Daily Journal staff report
