With the April 6 election rapidly approaching, a series of candidate forums hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP are set for next week.
Also coming next week is the expected start of early voting. Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said voters could likely start casting their ballots no later than Friday, March 19. Hendrickson is waiting for final word on candidates who may be slated by established political parties to run for offices who had not previously filed.
It appears at this point, Hendrickson said, that the only additional candidate to be slated will be Destini Sutherland-Hall, a Republican, who will be opposing Democrat Stacy Gall for the Kankakee city clerk position. Anjanita Dumas, the clerk for the previous 20 years, is not seeking reelection.
Early voting will be held at the clerk’s downtown Kankakee office, 189 E. Court St.
The first of five forums in contested races around the county will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium. It will feature the Bradley mayoral hopefuls, Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson and former village trustee Lori Gadbois.
Two days later — at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Kankakee Public Library — candidates in the two Kankakee alderman races will take the stage. In the city’s 3rd Ward, voters will hear from Alderman Larry Osenga and challenger Ben Clark; then candidates Frank Hasik IV and Dawn Tutt in the 4th Ward.
Following the aldermanic debate that evening, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and mayoral hopeful Chris Curtis will take center stage at 6:45 p.m.
The following week, at 5:30 p.m. March 23, a forum featuring Kankakee City Clerk candidates Stacy Gall and Destini Sutherland-Hall, will be held, again at the Kankakee Public Library.
The clerk forum will be followed by Kankakee School District board of education candidates.
The final forum of the series will be 5:30 p.m. March 25 at Lorenzo Smith Elementary School in Pembroke featuring candidates for Pembroke Township supervisors and trustees.
A planned candidates debate among Bourbonnais Elementary school board candidates has been canceled due to the teachers’ strike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.