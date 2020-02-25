Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with some light snow. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.