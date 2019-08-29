BRADLEY — Discarded charcoal briquettes placed in a plastic garbage container appeared to have been the cause of a fire at a house in the 200 block of Raliegh Drive in Bradley on Wednesday.
According to a release from the Bradley Fire Department, they were dispatched at 6:47 p.m.
The exterior of the garage had been on fire.
Quick action by neighbors using a garden hose had extinguished a major portion of the fire, which caused approximately $8,000 in damage.
There were no injuries and the occupants were able to stay in the home.
