Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.