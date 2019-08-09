Daily Journal Staff Report
BRADLEY — ComEd is giving grants to 25 public agencies across the state, including the village of Bradley, which is receiving $7,500.
Bradley’s grant will support upgrades to the wireless network servicing the department’s patrol cars. The network is used to download critical security updates and firmware for the in-car hardware and computers, as well as upload recorded video from the patrol cars to document events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!