BRADLEY — When Le Body Shop in Bradley closed its doors on March 16 as a coronavirus precaution, owner Leesa Frye thought it was just for two weeks. But now, a month later and no end to the “stay-at-home” mandate in sight, Frye has come to the decision that the fitness center’s doors won’t be reopened.
“We had a lot of people who put their memberships on hold or quit because they themselves were self-employed,” she said. “Sixty percent of our members quit within a week-and-half period when [Gov. J.B. Pritzer] went to the 30-day shutdown.
“It was awful. It was honestly awful,” she said. “It was gun-wrenching. My husband and I … we tried our best.”
As membership dues stopped coming in and money reserves begin to run dry, Frye was holding out hope for a forgivable loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. However, that diminished when she learned they had the possibility of only receiving a meager $1,000 and the chances were slim at that.
The business has one full-time employee.
While there are other loan programs available, she said she didn’t feel it prudent to invest any additional money into the business which is already carrying a loan.
“We had already put a lot of money into the business, and when we weren’t going to get any type of help from the government, we had to be realistic,” she said.
She said her lack of confidence in society returning to status quo after the coronavirus pandemic subsides further secured her decision to close.
“After the pandemic, I don’t think it’s going to be any better,” she said. “There’s going to be such tight restrictions in place. It’s a shame. We’re not going to be the only business to close because of this pandemic.”
The Fryes opened Le Body Shop at the location in January 2018 as a fitness studio for women. It opening was a “dream and passion.”
“It was just a great place for women,” she said. “We always provided a positive upbeat environment for women to feel not judged. We really prided ourselves on that.”
Frye is in the process of selling the fitness center’s equipment. For now, she will take some time off from her work as a personal trainer.
“This was very upsetting to me,” she said. “I will do something at some point, just not right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!