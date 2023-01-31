Bradley house fire (copy)

Scenes such as this house fire in Bradley, from several years ago, are hoped to become less frequent. The department soon will have a second fire station in operation this year so emergency crews can get to the site in less time so fewer injuries and less property damage occurs.

 Daily Journal/file

BRADLEY — While service calls to the Bradley Fire Department grew from 2021 through 2022 — most notably for ambulance service — so did revenues through those responses.

In the department’s annual report for the just-concluded 2022 calendar year, the department billed just more than $1.2 million for ambulance service, up from $800,000 in 2021, which represents a 50% year-over-year jump.

Billing for ambulance service in 2020 was $570,000, officials noted.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you