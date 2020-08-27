BRADLEY — Bradley’s finance director Rob Romo at first tried to get his $600-per-meeting stipend for serving on the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency board sent directly to the village of Bradley.
He was told he couldn’t. He said he didn’t want the pay — which he views as extremely excessive — and so for months he had not collected it.
He has now changed course. Romo is collecting the money, but he is merely endorsing the payroll check and turning it over to Bradley where the money is being plugged into the village’s general fund.
To date, Romo said after Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, he has endorsed checks totaling $2,400 and turned them over to the village. On Monday, he endorsed his latest check.
KRMA board members receive $600 per board meeting attended. The board’s president, in this case Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, receives $700.
“This is excessive pay and from my point of view this board is not even doing a good job,” Romo said.
Romo has been on the KRMA board since May 2019. If board members decline the KRMA per-meeting pay, the money simply remains in KRMA’s general fund.
Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, also a KRMA board member, declined his per-meeting pay in 2019. Schore noted that because he could not simply transfer the money to the village without having to pay the taxes on it, he began collecting the pay on Jan. 1.
Like Romo, Schore said the board pay is excessive.
Welcome to the discussion.
