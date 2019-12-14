BRADLEY — Would Bradley residents be willing to pay more at stores through a higher sales tax rate if it meant a reduction — or even an elimination — of the village’s portion of property taxes?
The Bradley village administration is moving toward placing a referendum on the March 17 primary ballot asking residents that if property taxes can be eliminated, would Bradley residents support a 1 percentage point increase in the village’s portion of the sales tax rate.
If a simple majority of residents agree, the increased sales tax rate would take effect July 1.
“I’m excited,” Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said the plan. “If we can eliminate property taxes and let the greater public support it, Bradley benefits. This lightens the burden on our people.
“This will help keep money in our property owners’ pockets while we build infrastructure and pay for government.”
Currently, Bradley residents pay a 6.25 percent sales tax rate on the majority of goods purchased from village-based businesses. Of that rate, 1 percent is returned by the state to the village.
If village voters approve a hike in the rate to 7.25 percent, the village’s sales tax income would increase from $7.3 million annually to about $10.5 million — a 45 percent increase in sales tax income.
The increased portion of the sales tax would not be applied to purchases in which a license is required (such as a car, boat, motorcycle), grocery packaged food or medicine.
As a trade off with residents, village officials said its portion of property taxes would be removed in total, saving the owner of a $132,500 house — Bradley’s median house price — an estimated $280 a year in property taxes, village finance director Rob Romo said.
Bradley collects about $2.2 million annually through residential and commercial property taxes.
Bradley is seeking additional revenue because it would like to add firefighters and a new fire station, increase contributions to its lagging police and fire pensions, and repairing village streets.
To have the referendum placed on the March ballot, the village board must approve the binding referendum question by Dec. 30. The board is expected to vote on the matter at its Dec. 23 board meeting.
In July 2018, Kankakee implemented a 2-percent-point increase in its 6.25 sales tax rate. The new rate has resulted in the city gaining an additional $4.6 million in its first year.
Unlike Bradley, Kankakee did not need to get an OK from its residents for the increase. Because Kankakee is a home rule community it does not need a referendum to implement tax increases.
While Bradley is a smaller community in terms of population, as compared to Kankakee, it is home to the majority of the region’s retail. That fact means village residents would benefit from those living outside of the village limits helping fill the village coffers by spending money there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!