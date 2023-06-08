Bradley Village Board meeting

Bradley Village Board meeting room.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — A recent inquiry from a Realtor into where a homeless shelter could be sited in Bradley turned up an issue within the municipality.

The village did not have an ordinance anywhere within its codes regarding something like a homeless shelter, thereby making it impossible to even consider such a request.

To rectify that issue, the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission, at the direction of Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director, and Mike Santschi, an attorney for the village through the Joliet-based Spesia & Taylor law firm, crafted an addition to the village code which would allow for such a development.

