BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary School District 61 will be extending its shift to remote learning until after winter break in light of the Tier 3 mitigations in place and the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and community.
Students were previously set to return to classrooms Nov. 30 but now are scheduled to return Jan. 5. Remote learning will be in effect from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.
During this time, special education services will still be provided to students in self-contained classes as much as possible.
Food service pickup will be available at Bradley Central, where families can pick up meals for the week on Mondays.
As of Friday, the district reported 35 total positive COVID-19 cases for the school year, including 24 staff members and 11 students, with 46 staff members and 26 students currently isolated.
The numbers rose significantly from Nov. 5, when 11 total positive cases (six staff members and five students) were reported.
“This is making it very difficult to properly staff our schools and provide the best education for our students,” Superintendent Scott Goselin said in a letter to district families. “The decision to extend remote learning has not been easy, especially due to the influences on working parents. Nevertheless, continuing with full remote learning is necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and the greater Bradley 61 community.”
The district asks families to continue to notify school nurses if a child or family member tests positive for COVID-19 or has been deemed a close contact. This will assist the schools with contact tracing and measuring the spread of the virus within the community, according to the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!