BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary School District 61 is having an emergency school board meeting at 7 p.m. tonight to review and potentially approve changes to the district’s back-to-school plan.
The meeting will be at the Bradley West School Cafeteria.
On the agenda is the review and reevaluation of the district’s back-to-school plan and a possible closed session followed by a possible vote on a modified plan.
The district has also canceled and plans to reschedule parent orientations which were slated for today, Thursday and Friday due to a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to an email sent to parents.
Bradley Elementary’s first day of school is set for Monday, Aug. 24.
The board approved a back-to-school plan Aug. 13 that would have students attending school in person for four hours a day and completing an hour of classwork after school with teachers on call, as well as a fully remote option to all students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!