BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board is set to host a public hearing and vote Thursday on the 2020 tax levy.
The public hearing will be at 6:50 p.m. before the regular board meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Bradley West School Cafe.
The board approved a tentative tax levy requesting $10.4 million in property tax revenue.
Nicole McCarty, District 61’s director of finance, said property taxes make up nearly half of the district’s revenue, while state revenue is just under 40 percent and special revenue sources make up 9 percent.
She said that while the request is for $10.4 million, she expects the district would actually receive around $10.3 million. Due to unknown factors in the tax extension process, districts often request more than they expect to receive, she noted.
The increase comes out to about $560,000 more than the 2019 levy of $9.7 million.
The percentage increase is equal to the 2019 consumer price index (CPI) of 2.3 percent, which is used to measure increases in the cost of living.
A truth in taxation hearing is only legally required for increases greater than 5 percent; however, many school districts host the hearings regardless in the interest of transparency.
McCarty said that if the district asked for less than CPI, it could miss out on critical revenue because it cannot ask for more tax funds later.
With potential budget cuts looming from the state, she said she did not think that would be wise.
“If we don’t ask for it this year, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with the state, that’s my biggest fear right now,” she said. “The governor has said there will be cuts and they will be painful… Say we didn’t ask for what we needed — we asked for the bare minimum to get by next year, and we get funding cut from the state — we can’t go back and get that gap.”
After the school board’s approval of a final levy, the request is then filed with the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office by Dec. 29. Distribution of property tax funds begins in July.
Members of the public who do not attend the meeting in person but would like to submit a public comment can email Superintendent Scott Goselin at sgoselin@bradleyschools.com by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. Social distancing is required for in-person attendees.
