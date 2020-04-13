BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the local teachers union, including yearly raises and an insurance boost during its meeting Thursday.
The raises include a 3.5 percent salary increase in both fiscal years 2021 and 2022 and a 4 percent salary increase in fiscal year 2023. The previous rate of increase was 3.33 percent. Health insurance coverage also increases in the new contract by $1,000 for a total of up to $11,000 per year.
Bradley Elementary Education Association Local 4419 represents 118 members.
Board President Terrie Golwitzer and Superintendent Scott Goselin both expressed relief that negotiations were finished earlier in the school year before coronavirus closures limited face-to-face meetings.
“Overall, I think the collective bargaining is a good agreement for all of us,” Goselin said. “Obviously, we appreciate the work that you [teachers] do for us on a daily basis.”
Union President Sarah Hasik said negotiations for the 2021-23 contract went smoothly, much like they did for the previous contract. This year’s negotiations took three sessions, including one that lasted from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
“That was the longest part, but we were doing so well getting through the information and we agreed, so we just decided let’s get this done,” she said.
Hasik added that the $1,000 additional insurance coverage is a big deal for union members and their families.
“I’m always grateful for the relationship we have with our school board and that we work well together,” she said.
The board also approved raises for non-certified staff and administration at the same percentage as contracted employees, though some staff will receive a larger percentage annual increase in order to meet new $15/hour minimum wage requirements by 2025.
Thursday’s board meeting was held in the Bradley West cafeteria, with the majority of members attending via internet video conference in light of social distancing guidelines.
