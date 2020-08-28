BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board gave the OK for the district to move forward in-person learning but gave Superintendent Scott Goselin authority to switch the district over to remote-only if needed.
The board held a special meeting Thursday to discuss whether or not the back-to-school plan it previously approved should change before school starts Sept. 8.
The board did not vote on the matter, but one board member, Mark Hasemeyer, said he thought the district should start with remote-only in light of the trends in Region 7’s COVID-19 positivity rate.
Goselin said he would continue to monitor COVID-19 trends, responses from other communities and districts, and further restrictions that might come down from Gov. J.B. Pritzker if the region’s positivity rate does not improve after 14 days.
Pritzker’s current increased restrictions for Region 7 do not apply to schools, but other districts in the area including Momence and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School have responded by switching to fully remote learning, and Kankakee District 111 decreased the capacity for designated spaces in its buildings.
Another factor in the decision will be the number of individuals who test positive and require quarantine after school starts, Goselin said.
“Things could change next week; things could change in a day as well, but right now, I think now we need to continue on moving forward,” he said. “Our staff and administration, I think that we want to move forward and see our kids for as long as we can before we might have to do remote learning.”
He added that staff will be ready to make the switch if necessary and will help students to be prepared and set up with e-learning devices.
Also on Thursday, the board approved an amended 2020-21 school calendar to reflect that the start of the year was pushed back two weeks.
The school year was originally set to begin Aug. 24, but the start date and parent-teacher conferences were delayed due to a positive COVID-19 case from a staff member.
Contact tracing determined that several staff members at one of the schools had been in close contact with the staff member who tested positive.
Because of Illinois Department of Public Health quarantine guidelines, staffing would have been an issue at the school if children returned on Aug. 24 as planned, Goselin said.
The board approved a back-to-school plan Aug. 13 that has students attending school in person for four hours a day and completing an hour of classwork after school with teachers on call, as well as a fully remote option to all students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!