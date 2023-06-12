Bradley School Board (copy)

Bradley Elementary school board members discuss issues during this 2019 board meeting. The concept of live streaming the school board meeting was brought up for discussion at Thursday's board meeting.

BRADLEY — A parent’s suggestion to live stream Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board meetings for the public was explored, but board members said it could cause more trouble than it is worth, particularly in the age of social media.

On Thursday, Bradley parent Rose Richards brought up the issue of meeting accessibility for parents at several recent board meetings.

It is believed the only school district in the area which live streams their board meeting is Kankakee School District 111.

