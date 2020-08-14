BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved a finalized back-to-school plan Thursday that has students attending school in person for four hours a day and completing an hour of classwork after school with teachers on call.
The district is also offering a fully remote option to all students.
The vote Thursday officially adopted the plan board members discussed during their July 16 meeting when several potential scheduling options were presented.
Aspects of the plan are subject to change based on new guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education.
“It’s a changing document in regards to what procedures we’re doing, but [otherwise] pretty much solid,” Superintendent Scott Goselin said.
Teacher institute days are scheduled for Monday and Friday and remote learning planning days are scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
The first day of school for Bradley Elementary students is Aug. 24.
School hours will be 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. for Bradley Central, 8 a.m. to noon for Bradley East and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Bradley West. School will be in session five days per week.
Students will be served grab-and-go breakfasts they can take back to their classrooms to eat and grab-and-go lunches to take home after school.
According to the plan, desks will be socially distanced and facing the same direction in classrooms as much as possible, and hallways will be marked with distancing tape.
Students and staff will be asked to self-certify they are symptom-free prior to entering a school building. Those who display symptoms while at school will be sent to the school nurse’s evaluation room and then sent home. They must follow CDC guidelines for returning to school.
Face masks are required in school buildings at all times even when social distancing is maintained, but masks can be removed when outside of the building.
Masks also must be worn on buses, which will have 50-person capacity limits.
