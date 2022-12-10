Bradley school days extended (copy)

 Daily Journal/file

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved the fiscal year 2022 tax levy during its meeting Thursday at Bradley East.

The district is requesting $11.27 million, a roughly 7% increase over the 2021 levy of $10.54 million.

The extension for 2020 was also just over $10 million; a decade ago in 2012, the extension was about $8 million.

