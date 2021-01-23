BRADLEY — A motion to dismiss the objection against the Bradley Citizens United Party was rejected by a 3-0 by the Bradley Electoral Board on Friday evening and the matter will move onto a full hearing set for Tuesday.
Evidence is expected to be presented at the Tuesday hearing regarding the five Citizens United candidates’ petitions. At question is whether or not the circulated petitions and their collected signatures were properly completed.
Time is of the essence as the municipal election is set for April 6.
Attorney Chris Bohlen sought to have the case brought forth by Bradley resident Charles Burke dismissed. Bohlen said no evidence had been brought forward backing Burke’s claim that the petitions were not correctly completed.
Hayley Graf, Burke’s attorney, said that evidence would be brought forth at Tuesday’s hearing.
The issue with the petitions, she said, is that the documents were missing details such as what offices the candidates were seeking.
If the electoral board votes to remove the candidates, the matter is not necessarily concluded. The case can be appealed to the Kankakee County Circuit Court.
After 20 minutes of Bohlen and Graf stating their positions, the three electoral board members — after being guided through the procedure by attorney Jamie Boyd, who was serving as legal counsel to the board — rejected the motion to dismiss.
The case will move forward at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bradley Village Hall.
The Citizens United candidates, headed by mayor candidate Lori Gadbois, are seeking to challenge Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson and the slate of the Progressive Citizens Party.
After the hearing, Gadbois simply stated Burke’s claims are “unfounded.”
Bohlen argued the Citizens United candidates are unaware at this point as to what specific allegations are being made against all five of the party’s candidates.
In addition to Gadbois, who is also the Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds and a former 16-year Bradley trustee, the other four candidates are Clark Gregoire, clerk; Bob Redmond, Erika McGrath and Jeff Hackley, trustee candidates.
Burke has alleged the nominating petitions were not properly completed, thus calling into question the nominating signatures. He also initially alleged that some signatures were not matching to voters records or to those signatures on other petitions.
Prior to Friday’s hearing, the second objection regarding matching signatures was removed from the objection.
Bohlen argued for dismissal based on the his assertion the objection only spoke in generalities, when specifics are required.
He stated instructions are clear on this because elections are for voters to decide who they want and what they want.
“We don’t know what’s he’s [Burke] objecting to? What is it we are here for? We have no idea,” he said. “... What’s wrong?”
Bohlen asked for the matter to be dismissed.
Grah rebutted. She said witnesses are willing to testify as to the basis of the objection if the matter moved onto an evidentiary hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.