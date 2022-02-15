BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary School District 61 is one of several districts in the area that relaxed COVID-19 protocol after a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order against the state’s mandates Feb. 4.
While it only applied to the school districts named in the lawsuit, the judge’s ruling prompted mixed reactions and interpretations statewide.
One Bradley parent raised the question of why District 61 dropped its mask and contact tracing efforts despite not being part of the lawsuit.
The parent addressed the board during the public comment section of the Bradley School Board meeting Thursday.
He said parents received an email at 9 a.m. Feb. 6 stating the administration was asking for patience as it reviewed the judge’s decision.
Then, an email the same day at about 8 p.m. stated, “We are continuing to monitor the status of this case, and we determined the least disruptive approach is to temporarily suspend the enforcement of the mask mandate.”
The next day, about 6 p.m. Feb. 7, parents received an email stating students no longer would be contact traced and quarantined when a positive case is found in the building, and test-to-stay no longer would be occurring in the district, the parent said.
The parent questioned the manner in which the decision was reached, as there was no board meeting between the judge’s decision and parents receiving the series of emails.
“I believe the ‘least disruptive’ [approach] would have been to let the mask mandate stay until such time as the matter could have gone through the courts,” Bradley parent Pat McCullough said. “Or at least a school board meeting could be held since the school board meeting was less than a week away from the temporary restraining order being issued.”
Decision process explained
After the meeting, Superintendent Scott Goselin said he made the decision to act upon the judge’s ruling and had contacted board members individually to ask if they were in support.
He believed board members would want to go in this direction based on past board discussion, he said.
“For us, we thought it would not be disruptive to have masks as recommended and not [required] based on — we had a lot of surveys out beforehand to our parents and staff as well — and we thought this was an appropriate time to be able to do masks recommended and not mandatory,” Goselin said.
Board President Terrie Golwitzer added that she and Goselin were on a Zoom call with the district’s law firm and other school districts for about two hours Feb. 6.
The lawyer suggested superintendents could lift their COVID-19 requirements temporarily without a school board vote, she said.
“[The school district’s lawyer] said, if it was a temporary stop, the superintendent had the authority to do that without our approval,” Golwitzer said. “Scott sent a text to us asking for our consent. There was no communication between board members. We only communicated with Scott whether we would be in favor of that. Had it been a majority against, he would not have done it.”
Golwitzer also noted Goselin could reverse the temporary decision depending on the outcome of the appeal process on the judge’s ruling.
Goselin said a board meeting would also be held at that time.
