BRADLEY — It was certainly not the most burdensome tax, but every little bit counts, and Bradley recently disconnected its residents from a municipal telephone tax.
The village board approved a measure which, beginning Jan. 1, will unplug the per-phone tax which had been in place for one year.
The tax, listed on a resident’s phone bill, was expected to generate about $360,000 per year, but Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said the way the tax is trending it will bring in only about $240,000.
The 6-percent tax equated to about $2 per month for every land-based and mobile phone in the village.
The village needed to have the ordinance rescinding the tax turned into Springfield and the Illinois Department of Revenue by Sept. 15 to have the tax removed from phone charges by Jan. 1.
The paperwork has been sent.
Watson acknowledged the tax is not an overwhelming number, but said keeping dollars in the pockets of residents is better than in the hands of government.
The money was being used to help fuel the village’s $13 million general fund.
“Our focus is on streamlining costs. That means we need to look at the expenses going out. Once we determine where all the money is going, then we can look at the revenue coming in,” he said this week.
“I’m not a fan of captive taxes. If you live in Bradley and you have a phone, you are being charged this tax and there’s little a resident could do about it,” he noted.
The only alternative would be getting rid of telephones. While landline phones are disappearing from homes, mobile phones are only gaining in popularity. It is not unusual for every member of a family to have a mobile telephone.
A trustee when the tax was adopted, Watson felt the tax was unwarranted then, and he vowed to have it removed if there were enough votes on the village board.
Not only did the political party Watson help lead, the Progressive Citizens Party, gain control of the village board, Watson became the acting mayor when then-Mayor Bruce Adams resigned early this spring.
“We may get praise from some for this or curse words from others, but this board has a philosophy of being cost conscious,” he said.
