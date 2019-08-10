BRADLEY — Bradley police Officer David Kline deals with all kinds of DUI suspects, one of the most recent being a hamburger-chomping woman.
On Monday, he pulled over a woman who was speeding and drifting across lanes, his report said. When he approached her, she was eating a cheeseburger. A half-empty beer was next to her.
Unfazed, she kept eating. When the officer asked her to put down the burger, she took her time, laughing and wiping her face. Her eyes were bloodshot, her speech slurred, and a strong odor was coming from her car, he reported.
After a few tests, Kline deemed her drunk. He arrested her.
Just another day at work for Kline.
In 2018, he arrested more people for DUI than any other officer in Kankakee County — 25 in all, according to a nonprofit organization’s figures. His number accounts for a third of Bradley’s 75 DUI arrests last year.
Already in 2019, Kline has arrested 28 people for drunken driving, and there are still about five months left in the year, police Chief Michael Johnston said. Kline’s first DUI arrest of 2019 was a half hour into the new year.
“He’s always on the lookout and stopping people he believes may be drunk,” Johnston said in an interview. “He’s a go-getter that way. He has an eye for it. Several of our officers do.”
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hartman was second in 2018 with 18 DUI arrests, while Bourbonnais’ Dylan Phelps was third with 11 Bradley’s Kenneth Gresham was fourth with 10, according to the Schaumburg-based Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.
Combined, Kline and Gresham arrested 35 people for DUI last year, about half of the department’s total in 2018.
{caption} DUI ARRESTS IN 2018{/caption} Department # of arrests Arrests/officer Bourbonnais 30 1.2 Bradley 75 2.3 Kankakee 25 0.4 Kankakee County 39 0.9 Manteno 6 0.3 Momence 13 1.3 Peotone 13 0.9 Watseka 5 0.4 Wilmington 8 0.4
Of the police departments in Kankakee County, Bradley made the most DUI arrests per officer in 2018 — 2.3, according to the alliance. No other department came close. Momence was second with 1.3 arrests per officer.
On the lower end were Manteno (.3 per officer), Kankakee (.4 per officer) and Kankakee County (.9 per officer).
“I’ve always put a large emphasis on officers being visible,” Chief Johnston said. “When they are out there, they will look for impaired drivers and make stops. That’s a priority. DUIs can result in death or great bodily injury.”
The alliance collects its data from police departments across the state. Nearly all respond. Some do not. For instance, Iroquois County was not listed in the 2018 numbers.
“Most of the reason we do this is to commend officers for the good jobs they are doing,” said Rita Kreslin, the alliance’s executive director. “It’s also to make sure people understand how important it is to get impaired drivers off the road. Different towns can compare data to the next town over.”
{caption} OFFICERS’ DUI ARRESTS IN 2018{/caption}BOURBONNAIS Dylan Phelps 11 Wayne Jacobitz 6 BRADLEY David Kline 25 Kenneth Gresham 10 August LeBeau 6 Tyler Bailey 6 Kathryn Novak 6 Samuel Palaggi 5 Michael Norfleet 4 KANKAKEE Samuel Bugadiski 6 KANKAKEE COUNTY Andrew Hartman 18 Calvin Zakle 5 Matt Samples 4 Leland Wingert 3 Russ Belcher 2 Zach Horvat 2
