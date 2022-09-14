Santa - Bradley (copy)

Santa rides in a horse-drawn sleigh down Broadway Street during the 2021 Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade.

 Photo submitted

BRADLEY — While the calendar notes it’s mid-September and 80-degree temperature days remain in the forecast, the attention of at least some Bradley residents has shifted to December.

The date, time and theme for the 37th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade have been set and parade sponsors, float forms and those interested in marching in the approximate three-quarter mile route are now available on the village’s website, bradleyil.org, or at village hall.

The theme of the 2022 event is “Candyland Christmas.”

