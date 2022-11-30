Santa - Bradley

Santa rides in a horse-drawn sleigh down Broadway Street during the 2021 village of Bradley Christmas Parade.

 Photo submitted

BRADLEY — For the 37th year, the Bradley Christmas Fantasy Parade will roll down West Broadway Street.

With parade lineup beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will run from Forest to Washington.

The Bradley parade was the first lighted parade to come to the area, and this year’s theme is Candy Land Christmas.

