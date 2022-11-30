...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 35 kt with a few gusts to 40 kt and
significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Santa rides in a horse-drawn sleigh down Broadway Street during the 2021 village of Bradley Christmas Parade.
BRADLEY — For the 37th year, the Bradley Christmas Fantasy Parade will roll down West Broadway Street.
With parade lineup beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will run from Forest to Washington.
The Bradley parade was the first lighted parade to come to the area, and this year’s theme is Candy Land Christmas.
Grand marshals for the annual event will be Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, the wife of the late Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.
Each year, two Bradley children between the ages of 6 and 10 are selected to be Miss Merry Christmas and Master Jack Frost. Miss Merry Christmas will be Ameila Wilder, 6, daughter of Dan and Stephanie Wilder. And Master Jack Frost will be Kobe Reed, 9, son of Dawn Parks.
Activities before the parade begin at 4 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St. Activities include giveaways, music, food trucks and more.
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson noted at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting the event will provide plenty of fun for youngsters. “There will be a whole lot of goodies,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.