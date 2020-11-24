BRADLEY — In this year’s Bradley Christmas parade, the parade will stand still and the spectators will move.
This is just the latest example of how unusual 2020 has become.
At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge of cases in Kankakee County, the 35th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Fantasy Parade will be far different than the previous 34.
In fact, this year’s event is being called a “Drive-thru Parade.”
In this year’s parade, themed “Christmas Memories” and set to start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, the parade floats and vehicles will line up along West Broadway Street. The parade participants will remain stationary and the spectators will motor in vehicles.
“It’s all due to not mixing the crowd,” said Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson. He said this decision was made about two weeks ago when COVID-19 numbers began sharply rising.
“We were hoping to do a traditional parade, but that just wasn’t possible,” he said.
Children in the vehicles will receive a bag of goodies at the end of the parade route. As of Monday, 33 floats and vehicles were set to be part of the event.
The viewer course will begin at West Broadway at South Washington Avenue. During the event, which is to conclude at 7:30 p.m., parking will not be allowed along West Broadway and no pedestrians will be allowed along the parade route.
