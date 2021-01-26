BRADLEY — Just under $800,000 of state grants are coming to Bradley businesses in the form of COVID-19 relief.
The funding comes from two grants — the Downstate Small Businesses Stabilization and the Business Interruption Grant — which the village administration has been pursuing for at least seven months.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson announced the grant recipients at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting. In all, village businesses were awarded $794,500.
Sixteen grants totaling $324,500 will be administered by the village through the downstate grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity agency.
Another 14 grants totaling $470,000 through the business interruption grants also coming through the IDCEO were awarded.
The largest business interruption grant in Bradley — a $150,000 grant — is being awarded to Hampton Inn & Suites.
The businesses applied for the grants through the village.
The Quality Inn & Suites/Oliver’s Bar & Grille was awarded $120,000 and Hero City Adventure Park, opened in spring 2020, will receive $90,000.
Other businesses gaining business interruption grants are Jersey Mike’s Subs, $25,000; Bradley American Legion Post 756, $20,000; Tri-Star Martial Arts Academy, $15,000; Tom’s Nails Inc., $10,000; Rumors Salon and Day Spa, $10,000; Mac N Frankies, $10,000; Northgate Motel, $5,000; Glassworks, $5,000; and Thu Nguyen, $5,000.
Recipients of the downstate small business grant are Family House Restaurant, $25,000; Cinderella Shoes, $25,000; Break Away, $25,000; Westphal Jewelers, $25,000; Mac N Frankies, $25,000; Hoppy Pig Bar and Grille, $25,000; Yolks & Berries, $25,000; La Siesta Authentic Mexican Cuisine, $25,000; Looney Bin, $20,500; China Chef, $20,000; Prince of Peace, Inc., $20,000; Tacos Del Norte, $16,000; Postal Partners, Inc., $15,000; Hair Unlimited, $13,000; Frank’s Appliances, $10,000; and Tri-Star Martial Arts, $10,000.
Watson said securing the grants was a result of significant work by the village staff.
He said everyone knows how difficult this past year has been on business and anything which can help sustain them until the economy fully reopens offers a great assist.
“It’s vital to keeping these businesses up and running and also to keeping their spirits up. They have suffered a big blow at no fault of their own,” he said.
