Bradley-Bourbonnais recently announced its 2019 athletic hall of fame class, a class that contains a pair of the most notable last names in Boilers history.
Mike Mulligan, a Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate and former baseball coach, will be honored by the school. Mulligan served as head coach for 10 years, in which he won the 2000-01 IHSA Class AA state championship and amassed a 236-96 record.
He will be joined by Dave Carley, who was a multi-sport star for the Boilers before graduating and moving on to Kankakee Community College, where he earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-American honors as a basketball player.
Carley is also the son of longtime baseball coach Dick Carley, whom the Boilers' baseball field is named after. Dick Carley coached for 25 years before retiring at the end of the 1994-95 season, which is when Mulligan took over the program.
Mulligan and Carley will be honored at a banquet at the Quality Inn in Bradley on Thursday, Sept. 5. Those interested in attending the banquet can contact Mike Kohl at mikohl@bbchs.org to make reservations.
