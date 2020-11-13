BRADLEY — Area residents seeking driver's licenses, license plates or answers to other vehicle-related issues will soon be headed to the Village Square Shopping Plaza.
The Bradley Village Board OK'd the move of the Secretary of State's office from 1111 Blatt Boulevard to 111 Village Square.
The Department of Motor Vehicle facility could be ready for customers as early as mid January as the village board, by a 5-0 vote on Thursday, approved the move.
The facility needed the village's OK for the move because the location was only permitted to house either municipal offices or a post office, not a state-run office.
The driver's license facility has been on Blatt Boulevard for more than 40 years.
Bradley officials had some issues with traffic flow and parking in the Village Square complex with the facility moving there. The ownership and the Secretary of State's office satisfied those concerns, which green-lighted the board's approval.
The Village Square complex, located near the intersection of Kinzie Avenue and North Street, had a vacant 6,000-square-foot property — formerly the home of Premier Rental Purchase — that the state will be leasing.
The shopping complex is owned by Langham Creek Partners of West Lake, Calif.
What will be the fate of the 3,700-square-foot Blatt Boulevard property is unknown. Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said after Thursday's meeting, the building is in a good location and should present an opportunity to someone.
Regarding the move of the DMV, Watson is hopeful those who need service at the DMV will discover the many small businesses which call the shopping complex home.
"This will certainly drive a lot of people to that shopping center," he said.
