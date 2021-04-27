BRADLEY — Jamie Boyd will now be on the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau board of directors.
The Kankakee-based attorney, who serves as legal counsel for Bradley Village Board members, was appointed as the village’s representative to the 11-member tourism board.
Boyd, a former Kankakee County State’s Attorney, has been representing Bradley in an effort to get the village out of an intergovernmental agreement regarding the village’s participation with the tourism agency.
That effort, however, proved unsuccessful in the Kankakee County Circuit Court and Boyd will now serve as the village’s representative.
Boyd replaces Bradley’s former representative, Catherine Wojnarowski. She had been Bradley’s village administrator but no longer works for Bradley after being fired at the end of 2020.
“If the court is going to force us to do business with this group, the mayor [pro tem Mike Watson] wants someone there to protect the interest of the village and, most importantly, the village taxpayers,” Boyd said after Monday’s village board meeting.
Boyd’s appointment was unanimously approved.
The attorney is hoping to be placed on the CVB’s executive committee. He said the selections for the committee are to be made in July.
The CVB is funded through hotel-motel taxes accessed in Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence and unincorporated Kankakee County.
Bradley provides the bulk of the taxes to the organization as the majority of lodging businesses are located within the village.
