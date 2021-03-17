Nearly a month since a Kankakee County judge ruled that the intergovernmental agreement between Bradley and the county’s tourism organization was valid, the village is asking the judge to take a second look.
At Tuesday’s hearing before Kankakee County Circuit Court Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski, Bradley attorney Jamie Boyd filed a motion for a judicial reconsideration.
A hearing is set for the reconsideration for 1:30 p.m. April 20.
At issue is the $528,746.74 of hotel-motel tax revenue which Bradley turned over to the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau at the end of February following Sliwinski’s ruling earlier that month.
Sliwinski ruled the disputed five-year intergovernmental agreement between Bradley and the CVB was a valid contract.
As the sides waited for a resolution to the issue, the $528,746 — hotel tax money collected from Bradley from Aug. 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2021 — was held by the Kankakee County treasurer.
The current Bradley village administration has sought to get out of the contact approved by the then-outgoing Bradley Village Board in April 2019, thereby clearing a way for Bradley to institute its own hotel-motel tax and keep the money for its own tourism use.
