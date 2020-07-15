BRADLEY — Bradley’s village board has approved an ordinance allowing residents to own backyard chickens.
By a 4-2 vote at Monday’s village meeting, trustees approved amending the law to allow for six hens. The animals must be contained on the property of the owner, who will also have to purchase an annual $30 permit. Roosters are prohibited.
Residents will still be unable to keep any live snakes, large cats, swine or pigs, cattle, goats, fowl or livestock in the village.
Kankakee approved an ordinance last year that allows for five hens but no roosters. Prior to last year, Kankakee did not have an ordinance allowing for owning backyard chickens.
Among some other cities in Illinois that allow backyard chickens are Chicago, Decatur, Oak Park, Evanston and Springfield.
Trustees Bob Redmond and Brian Tieri voted against the ordinance. Voting for it were Ryan LeBran, Darren Westphal, Brian Billingsley and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson.
“This is not in the best interest of the community,” Redmond said before the vote. “I cannot support this at this time.”
After the meeting, Redmon said there were concerns dealing with the chickens attracting predators or rodents such as coyotes and foxes.
“This doesn’t add to the quality of life of this town.”
There were reports of several residents owning hens in the village. Police Chief Donald Barber said a search of records from the past five years showed no calls dealing with problems with chickens.
The issue to amend the ordinance came when people inquired if they needed a permit. They were told the hens were not allowed.
Watson said some residents reached out to see about amending the ordinance.
On July 7, the village’s Planning Commission approved sending the ordinance to the full board by a 5-2 vote after a public hearing.
Prior to the board voting, resident Brandy Wood urged the trustees to vote in favor.
Wood brought up the hens provide educational benefits, teaching children responsibility in raising and caring for an animal, as well as fresh eggs for families to consume.
Watson read two letters and an email in favor of amending the ordinance.
“To date, I have had no issues with neighbors of the village of Bradley,” resident Alan Dawson wrote. He and his wife have lived in the village for more than 16 years. “That means in over 16 years, at this location, I have never received one complaint about noise, smell or any other concern. Truth be told, there is very little noise or odor from tending poultry.
“As a matter of fact, hen waste is rich in nitrogen and I use the waste for compost. This compost produces great soil for gardening and is a terrific circle of agriculture. Hens are easy to keep and provide joy in my life.”
The Kankakee County Farm Bureau also backed allowing for the hens.
Keith Mussman, the bureau’s president, said in a letter, “The Farm Bureau feels that helping the non-farming public to connect with agriculture on a small scale will help those involved gain an appreciation for the care farmers give their livestock and land in order to produce the world’s food, fiber and fuel.
“This also creates the opportunity for a lot of learning for the entire family as keeping chickens can teach children about responsibility through caring for an animal while producing a valuable low-cost food source for the family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!