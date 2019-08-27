BRADLEY — Two weeks after former Bradley Trustee Don Barber was appointed the village’s new police chief, a trustee has been selected to fill the open board seat.
Two-time Progressive Citizens Party candidate Brian Tieri, 44, was appointed by Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson. He was sworn into office at Monday’s village board meeting.
Tieri ran unsuccessful trustee campaigns in 2015 and 2017.
He is a 20-year employee of ComEd and a resident of the Cap Estates subdivision along Armour Road.
After Monday’s meeting, Tieri said he is anxious to work on improving public safety without raising village taxes.
A 1994 graduate of Bloom Trail High School in Chicago Heights, Tieri has been a resident of Bradley for 15 years. He and his wife, Joyce, are parents to two children.
With the addition of Tieri, the village board now has five members. Normally a six-member board, Trustee Mike Watson was voted into the mayor’s position following the resignation of then-Mayor Bruce Adams this spring.
Watson’s board position has not been filled.
