Suzanne Nighswander, owner of Crème of the Crop food truck, hands an order to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School teacher Hannah Francis in 2022 while parked outside the school for a teacher appreciation event. The Bradley Village Board is tightening restrictions on food truck vendors.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — The Bradley Village Board is applying the brakes to food trucks in the village.

On Monday, the board adopted an ordinance to place some restrictions on the growing presence of the mobile restaurants which are increasing in numbers throughout Kankakee County.

The new law restricts how close a food truck operator can set up their business in relationship to an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant and restricts how long a truck can be in the same location.

