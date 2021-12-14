BRADLEY — The Bradley Village Board has adopted a $2.26 million property tax levy.
But thanks to the 1-percentage-point sales tax increase that went into effect this past year after being approved by village voters, property taxpayers in the village will receive a full rebate on the village’s portion of the property tax bill.
“Promise made, promise kept” is how the village administration summed up the situation after Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting.
As it has been every year since the village was established, property owners will receive their tax bill this spring and at the prescribed dates, they will be required to pay their property taxes to the Kankakee County Treasurer’s Office.
However, this coming year there will be something a little different.
The village will reimburse its entire portion of the property tax payment back to commercial and residential property owners, likely in October. Village residents will be required to fill out a single sheet of paperwork to get the rebate.
The paperwork will basically confirm the addresses/property identification numbers, the owner’s name and mailing address, and the amount of village taxes paid.
The rebate has no impact on other taxes paid by a Bradley resident such as those going to school districts.
Once the information is confirmed, the village will then issue a single check to the owner for the village’s share of the taxes paid.
It was in March 2020 when village voters — by a 2-1 margin — approved raising the sales tax rate by 1 percentage point from 6.25 to 7.25. A large portion of the taxes generated are being used to fully fund the village’s police and fire pensions, according to village officials.
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the money will come in 2022 at a time when residents may be starting to think about purchasing Christmas gifts.
“This will be just in time for Christmas 2022. Then residents can spend that money right here in Bradley,” he said.
