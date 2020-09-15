BRADLEY — Bradley village administrator Catherine Wojnarowski has been placed on paid administrative leave, dating back to last week.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson confirmed Monday that Wojnarowski, who has been the village administrator since December 2017, began the administrative leave on Thursday. Watson described the length of the leave as “open ended.”
Watson said the village is investigating information which has been brought to the village administration concerning Wojnarowski. Due to this being a personnel matter, Watson said he could not discuss the matter in any detail at this point.
Wojnarowski receives a $108,000 salary.
“Our team is sorting out a plan to review everything,” Watson said.
An attempt by the Journal to contact Wojnarowski for comment was unsuccessful.
