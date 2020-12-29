BRADLEY — Bradley village administrator Catherine Wojnarowski, who had been on a paid leave of absence pending the outcome of an internal investigation, was fired at Monday’s board meeting.
Following an approximate 20-minute executive session, the village board voted 5-0 to approve Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson’s recommendation to terminate Wojnarowski, ending her 3-year tenure.
Wojnarowski had been on paid leave since Sept. 10. Her salary with the village was $108,000. She had been with the village since December 2017.
The investigation was sparked by information brought to the village administration concerning Wojnarowski.
After the meeting ended, Watson said he could not speak on the matter.
About a month after Wojnarowski was placed on leave by the village, a misdemeanor domestic battery charge was filed against her stemming from a December 2019 incident involving a man who was not her husband.
Watson was asked when the village administrator’s position would be filled, Watson said he was unsure. He said there most certainly would be no move to fill the position prior to the April municipal election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!