UpliftedCare staff

The staff of UpliftedCare pose for a photo outside of the Bourbonnais hospice facility. 

 Courtesy of UpliftedCare

UpliftedCare has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.

This annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured by the patient and caregiver experience. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey satisfaction measures.

UpliftedCare Executive Director Fawn Hendershott credits the unwavering dedication of the UpliftedCare staff. “Health care is constantly changing around us,” Hendershott said in a news release.

Recommended for you