Village of Bourbonnais trustees heard an ordinance for liquor licenses for two gas stations. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees for the village of Bourbonnais heard the first reading for an ordinance that will create two liquor licenses for gas stations located in the village to sell packaged liquor.

The applicants are Circle K, located at the intersection of Plum Creek Lane and Main Street NW, and Casey’s, located in the 1400 block of North Convent Street.

The ordinance will be up for a second reading and a vote by trustees at the Aug. 7 board meeting.

