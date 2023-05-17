BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees had the first reading of a proposed ordinance creating a new liquor license classification for gas stations Monday.

If adopted at the board’s June 5 meeting, owners of gas stations would be able to apply for a license to sell packaged liquor, which is currently not an option for gas stations in the village.

The trustees would still have to approve the license, Mayor Paul Schore said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you