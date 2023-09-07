BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees adopted an ordinance to purchase a mobile synthetic ice rink for the village at Tuesday’s board meeting.
By a 6-0 vote, trustees agreed to pay $131,479 to Xtraice for the 73-foot-by-48-foot rink.
Bourbonnais received $50,000 for the project from the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau through its Community Tourism Action Plan grants.
The rink includes skates to rent [120 pairs], ice skate trainers [for youth through adults] and barriers to put around the rink.
Synthetic ice is made with extremely durable, high-density polyethylene plastic. The surface can be used in temperatures from minus 150 degrees to 175 degrees Fahrenheit.
The ideal location should be on a flat, smooth and compact surface.
Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr said the rink can be used at the village’s skate park facility, in a parking lot, on tennis and basketball courts and inside.
Ice skates with no toe picks, such as those on figure skates, can be used on the surface.
Two other companies submitted proposals: Unreal Ice, $127,580, and Glice, $206,531.
Although Unreal Ice had the lowest bid, it did not meet all the specs for the project, Cyr said.
The goal is to take delivery of the ice rink sometime in October, Cyr said.
The ice rink will be based at the Community Campus, which is under construction. It can also be moved to other sites.
“We’re super excited moving forward,” Cyr said. “We’re hoping it will be at the beginning of October, so we can start working with it. We can figure out how it works to find it a temporary home while construction of the [Community Campus] is going on.
“It is better to do trial runs when no one is watching, see how it works and make it a success to bring that amenity to the community even before the Campus is done.”
When the village was getting public input from residents about its Community Campus project, village officials learned residents wanted to see an added performance stage and winter programming.
RIVERFRONT PARK
During Tuesday’s meeting, trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance with regard to an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates of Chicago to develop a master plan for the village’s Riverfront Park.
If the ordinance is adopted at the board’s Sept. 18 meeting, the village will pay Kimley-Horn $34,400.
The 10.7-acre park is along the Kankakee River in the 1200 block of Canterbury Lane.
It offers a frisbee golf course, walking and biking trails, fishing, picnic shelters and picnic tables.
“Riverfront is one of our premiere parks in the village of Bourbonnais, with unlimited access to the Kankakee River, which is rare in almost any community,” Cyr said. “We want to utilize the river.”
It is possible that a fishing pier would be added, she said.
The frisbee golf course is popular. Cyr said that could be enhanced.
Three years ago, the village developed a master plan to update and enhance its 22 parks, Cyr said.
Work has already been completed at Keno Park and Jordan Park. Work on Cobblestone Park is slated for later this fall, Cyr said.
BANQUET FACILITIES
Trustees adopted an ordinance allowing banquet facilities with catering staff to be located in two of the village of Bourbonnais’ seven residential zoning districts.
Such facilities are allowed in the village’s two commercial business zoning classifications.
The amended ordinance explains timing, parking, waste facilities, level of noise and hours of operation.
This would be the criteria for a special use permit in areas zoned Residential 1 [one-family residence] and Residential 7 [single-family estate residence], Cyr explained.