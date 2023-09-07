Ice rink 3 photo

This is a rendering of a mobile synthetic rink. A similar mobile synthetic ice rink will be making its way to Bourbonnais.

 Unreal Ice Rinks

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees adopted an ordinance to purchase a mobile synthetic ice rink for the village at Tuesday’s board meeting.

By a 6-0 vote, trustees agreed to pay $131,479 to Xtraice for the 73-foot-by-48-foot rink.

Bourbonnais received $50,000 for the project from the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau through its Community Tourism Action Plan grants.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

