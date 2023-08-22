Most patients who step inside Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center go in with the determination to fix what ails them.

This determination inspired the new sculpture, The Riverside Running Man, which now stands outside of the facility.

Another layer of determination developed during the creation of this project after local fabricator Patrick Kennedy — who was building the sculpture out of rebar with artistic inspiration from Jacqueline Sylvie — passed away prior to completion. Determined to finish Dad’s vision, Kennedy’s four sons stepped up to complete the sculpture.

