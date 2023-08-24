Perry Farm scarecrow festival (copy)
Buy Now

Children interact with different scarecrow entries at Perry Farm Park on Saturday during the 9th annual Scarecrow Festival. The 10th annual event is set for Sept. 23.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park District will kick off the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival on Sept. 23 at Perry Farm Park.

Sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary, the Scarecrow Contest and Festival will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.

Recommended for you