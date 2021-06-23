Festival tickets

Off-site tickets are available at the following businesses today until close: Peoples Bank in Bourbonnais, Peoples Bank in Kankakee, Midland States Bank in Bourbonnais, Midland States Bank in Bradley, First Trust Bank in Bourbonnais, First Trust Bank in Shell Gas Station, Visionworks, 5th Avenue Car Wash, Bank of Bourbonnais, Illiana Financial. The pre-sale tickets offer savings for today and Saturday’s carnival.

Note: Any unused Luehrs’ ride tickets can be redeemed at another Luehrs’ carnival (or at next year’s Friendship Fest).