YIR: UpliftedCare's Tails of Joy therapy dogs
Bandit, a therapy dog for six years, lays by his owner and handler, Jeff Palmateer, an UpliftedCare volunteer, at the Uplifted Care Grief Center in Bourbonnais. Palmateer trained Bandit through Bright and Beautiful in an eight-week course, from which he graduated a week early, to participate in UpliftedCare’s Tails of Joy program.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — UpliftedCare (formerly Kankakee Valley Hospice) is looking for dogs and owners/handlers to become certified Tails of Joy Pet Companions.

Tails of Joy dogs and volunteers visit patients in both home and facility settings.

Pet companion training will begin Sept. 7.

